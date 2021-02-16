Short Interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Drops By 38.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,100,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 98,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 269,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $5,467,358.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,204,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,738,667 shares of company stock valued at $117,510,868.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $175,346,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $65,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. 6,071,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,756,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.