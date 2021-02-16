Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Grows By 52.6%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 14th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Optical Cable stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.72. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Optical Cable worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

