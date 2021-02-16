Short Interest in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Increases By 36.5%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the January 14th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.