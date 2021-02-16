Short Interest in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Declines By 22.0%

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $254.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.63 and its 200-day moving average is $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

