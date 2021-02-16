Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Grows By 31.5%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 14th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCLTF opened at $198.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.31. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.21.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

