Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Rises By 50.0%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NICH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

