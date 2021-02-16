Short Interest in Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Expands By 62.2%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the January 14th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LDDAF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 355,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,369. Lida Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

Lida Resources Company Profile

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

