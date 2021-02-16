Short Interest in Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Expands By 62.2%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the January 14th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LDDAF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 355,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,369. Lida Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.
Lida Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Lida Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lida Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.