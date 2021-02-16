Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Rises By 68.8%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the January 14th total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOP stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $552.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.28.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNOP shares. Barclays cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.