Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Declines By 35.0%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KZIA shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Kazia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.76.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

