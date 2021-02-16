Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Decreases By 33.4%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the January 14th total of 631,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE:ITT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.09. 12,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,741. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.06.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Burney Co. lifted its stake in ITT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 65.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

