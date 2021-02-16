Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Increases By 60.4%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IJT stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.60. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $134.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

