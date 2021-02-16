Short Interest in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Grows By 48.5%

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 14th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISNS traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,185. Image Sensing Systems has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 13,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,473.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,022 shares in the company, valued at $335,257.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,025 shares of company stock worth $133,399. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

