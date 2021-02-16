Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Drops By 27.1%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 14th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.7 days.

Shares of IPGDF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. IGO has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

