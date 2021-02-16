Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Decreases By 26.6%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Home Capital Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

