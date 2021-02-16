Short Interest in Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Increases By 25.7%

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNR remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. Freestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Freestone Resources Company Profile

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

