Short Interest in Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Increases By 25.7%

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNR remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. Freestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Freestone Resources Company Profile
