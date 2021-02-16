Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Expands By 41.5%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the January 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QTEC stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $155.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $155.15.

