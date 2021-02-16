Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Decreases By 22.1%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CSCW opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84. Color Star Technology has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.06.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.