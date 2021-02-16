Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Decreases By 22.1%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CSCW opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84. Color Star Technology has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.