Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Increases By 28.1%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 14th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RNP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 66.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

