Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Declines By 41.0%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the January 14th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.36. The company had a trading volume of 213,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.