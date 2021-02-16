Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Expands By 34.6%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 715,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 14th total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 940,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 267,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AHH opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

AHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

