Short Interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Declines By 28.0%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQB stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $651.63 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.