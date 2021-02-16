Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Expands By 31.9%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ALJJ opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. ALJ Regional has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALJ Regional stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ALJ Regional worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

