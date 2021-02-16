Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKS. Barclays raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 137.47 ($1.80).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 137.16 ($1.79) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 186.80 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.42.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.