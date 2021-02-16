Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Shopify reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shopify.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,117.61.

Shopify stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,451.05. 45,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,209.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,070.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.13, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

