Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS SHERF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 198,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHERF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.