Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Update

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

SHALY remained flat at $$18.16 on Monday. Shangri-La Asia has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants.

