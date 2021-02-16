SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 398.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $326.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $330.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.32.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.46.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

