SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $122,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,883.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 440,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 263,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

EWG opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $33.01.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

