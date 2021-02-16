SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 25,475 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 415.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dover by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

DOV opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

