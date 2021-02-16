SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 199.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

