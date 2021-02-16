SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 173,024 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1,788.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,024 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

