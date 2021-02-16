SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 10,860 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

