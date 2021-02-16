Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$12.19 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

VII opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.26.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

