Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021 // Comments off

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$12.19 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

VII opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.26.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.