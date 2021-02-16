Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.34. 43,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,893. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,551 shares of company stock worth $2,887,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

