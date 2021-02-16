Serum (SRM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $192.92 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Serum has a market capitalization of $175.42 million and approximately $192.92 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00007225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00061534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00263611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00085605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.35 or 0.00410527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00187913 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.