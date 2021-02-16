Selfkey (KEY) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $21.56 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.33 or 0.00897734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00048976 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.41 or 0.05086291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00033214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,798,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.