Select Energy Services (WTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Select Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WTTR opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

