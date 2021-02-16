Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$3.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

TSE SES opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.41 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.02.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

