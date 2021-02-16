SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the January 14th total of 6,710,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 236,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,797. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

