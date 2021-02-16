SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 52-Week High at $284.44

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $284.44 and last traded at $281.96, with a volume of 22368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.12.

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.58.

Get SEA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $168,247,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,454 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $4,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.