Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,416.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,416 ($18.50) and last traded at GBX 1,415 ($18.49), with a volume of 4550299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,393 ($18.20).

The firm has a market cap of £20.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,276.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,078.46.

In related news, insider Patrick Maxwell acquired 6,472 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £79,605.60 ($104,005.23). Also, insider Amar Bhidé acquired 2,000 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.97) per share, with a total value of £24,440 ($31,931.02).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

