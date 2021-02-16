Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $67.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55.

