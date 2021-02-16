Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.14

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 24192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

