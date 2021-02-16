Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBGSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

