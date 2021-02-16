Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $550.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $550.00 and last traded at $550.00, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $504.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on SARTF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.59 and a 200-day moving average of $376.62.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

