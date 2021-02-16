Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Short Interest Update

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 435,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

OTCMKTS SCEXF remained flat at $$4.40 on Tuesday. Saracen Mineral has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Saracen Mineral Company Profile

As of February 3, 2021, Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Northern Star Resources Limited.

