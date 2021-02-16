Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.81

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.81 and traded as high as $37.77. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 375,933 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The company has a market cap of C$15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.81.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

