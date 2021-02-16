Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the January 14th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock remained flat at $$1.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistic Equipment.

