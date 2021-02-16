Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the January 14th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.
Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock remained flat at $$1.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
