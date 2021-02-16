Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on SB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

