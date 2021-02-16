RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $64,000 in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.28.

